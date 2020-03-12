Dangote to Begin Crude Oil Production in July

Africa’s richest man and President of Dangote Industries Limited, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, will begin oil production in July from two assets he acquired from Royal Dutch Shell Plc.

The Group Executive Director, Dangote Industries Limited, Mr. Devakumar Edwin that Dangote is working with Chinese and Malaysian contractors to begin production in Oil Mining Lease (OML) 72.

According to Edwin, the company has completed a development plan for the Kalaekule field in OML 72

He said work would then move to an undeveloped KI discovery on Block 71, a small shallow water asset in southeastern Niger River Delta.