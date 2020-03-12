Brazilian President’s Press Secretary Tests Positive to Coronavirus Days after Meeting Trump

Fabio Wajngarten, the Press Secretary to Brazilian President, Jair Bolsonaro, has tested positive to Coronavirus, just days after meeting the United States President, Donald Trump, in Florida.

Sources told CNN that Wajngarten hd been placed under isolation and treatment, while the president’s health was being monitored closely.

Bolsonaro’s aide had posted an image of himself standing with Trump and US Vice President Mike Pence at Mar-a-Lago over the weekend.

He was accompanying Bolsonaro on a trip to the US, during which the two leaders dined together. Earlier in the day, the pair had spoken to reporters about the Coronavirus outbreak.

“I’m not concerned at all,” Trump told the press. He had been asked about his attendance at the CPAC conference, where another person also tested positive for coronavirus.

Trump said he was aware of the aide’s diagnosis during remarks in the Oval Office on Thursday.

“We did nothing very unusual, we sat next to each other for a period of time,” he added, referring to Bolsonaro.

Trump on Wednesday announced sweeping travel bans for people coming into the United States from mainland Europe, as his administration attempts to tackle the ongoing pandemic.