APC Crisis: Party Denies Receiving Court Order ahead of NEC Meeting

The Acting National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Victor Giadom, has said that the party is not aware of any court order directing it to allow some persons to be part of its National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Giadom, while speaking with journalists at the end of the National Working Committee (NWC) meeting Thursday, noted that if the court order eventually comes, the party would refer to its constitution and take it up from there.

He stated: “As NWC, we just concluded our meeting just to inform the public that the NEC meeting scheduled for the 17th March will still hold and every preparation towards that meeting is in top gear. I want to use this opportunity to invite all NEC members to attend the meeting.”

He stressed that every member of NEC is prepared to attend the meeting.

Asked if he was aware of any court ruling that certain people must be part of the NEC meeting, otherwise it becomes irrelevant, Giadom said: “Not to my knowledge. We will like to see the court order and if that happens, we refer back to our constitution. We will take it up from that point.”

Meanwhile, signs that the days of the embattled National Chairman of APC Adams Oshiomhole are numbered further emerged on Thursday when the billboard and banner displaying his picture and that of President Muhammadu Buhari was removed by the party.

It was gathered that the billboard was replaced Wednesday night ahead of the emergency NEC meeting.