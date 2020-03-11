Real One, Baby Face, Esepo to Headline GOtv Boxing Night 21

Two World Boxing Federation (WBF) bouts featuring Nigeria’s Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu and Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde respectively and an international challenge contest featuring Taiwo “Esepo” Agbaje will headline GOtv Boxing Night 21. This was announced in Lagos yesterday at a press conference addressed by Flykite Productions, the organisers.

The event, billed for 12 Aprilat the Indoor Sports of the National Stadium in Lagos, will stage six fights across weight divisions. The biggest of these is the WBF International title, which will see Oladosu, the West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion, fight Ghana’s Emmanuel Quartey. Next to it is the WBF Africa title, which will feature Babatunde, the WABU welterweight champion, and Tanzania’s Mkwalekwa Salehe.

The event will also see the explosive Agbaje, national featherweight champion, test his mettle against Moses Dodzi of Ghana in an international challenge duel.

Also billed for title action is Sadiq “Happy Boy” Adeleke, who will face Tunde Olojede in the national bantamweight title clash. The bout line-up is completed by two non-title duels in the light heavyweight lightweight categories. The former will Daniel “Big Shark” Emeka up against Segun “Success” Olanrewaju, while the former pairs GOtv Boxing NextGen Search graduates, Alaba “Elyblow” Omotola with Lateef Akintola.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director of Flykite Promotions, Jenkins Alumona, noted that while the country celebrates international boxers of Nigerian descent, it is equally important to provide Nigerian boxers the opportunity to also become world champions.

He stated he was excited by how the event has over the years positioned Nigerian boxers to have a shot at world titles.

“We at Flykite are particularly excited that someone that just came to the National Stadium to join the GOtv Boxing Next Gen Search will, after a few years, be fighting for an African title, and we think that this is a thing of pride for us, our lead sponsors, GOtv, the NBB of C and Nigerian boxing in general,” Alumona said.

Also speaking, GOtv Public Relations Manager, Jennifer Ukoh, stated that the sponsors remain committed to the sport in Nigeria, as evidenced by its expansion through the introduction of GOtv Boxing Mini and GOtv Boxing NextGen Search.

“We at GOtv and MultiChoice are delighted to be part of this event. This is the 21st edition and this is a proud moment for us. There has been a tremendous progress since the first edition and we have expanded our activities for GOtv Boxing Night to include the GOtv Boxing Night Mini and the GOtv Boxing Night NextGen Search,” Ukoh said.