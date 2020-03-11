NGO Sensitises Students on Negative Effects of Internet

By Funmi Ogundare

About 200 students drawn from six secondary schools in Lagos recently converged on Fountain Heights Secondary School, Surulere for a seminar, organised by Project for Human Development (PHD), a pro-life non-governmental organisation.

The seminar, with the topic, ‘The Negative Effect of Internet on the Youths’, saw speaker after speaker giving the students useful advise on how to make the best use of their time by learning things that will impact positively on them.

In her remarks, the District IV Counsellor, Surulere, Mrs. Rose Nwajie advised the students to be mindful of the things they post on social media, adding that before they do that, they need to first think of the impact it will have on them.

“The internet has pushed a lot of youths into premarital sex. The kind of friends you move with is also key as they will have either a positive or negative effect on you.”

She added that they should spend less time watching television and ensure that they keep themselves busy by learning coding, handcraft and other useful things aside academics.

“If you must use the internet, do things that will add value to you, focus more on the positive effect and how to develop yourself. You need to set a goal for yourself, be disciplined and have self-control rather than watching pornographic videos on internet, “she stressed.

The Director General of PHD, Mr. Jerry Okwusa stressed the need for effective communication on the dangers of sex with the youths, while highlighting some of the risk associated with having early sex.

“Sex is meant for procreation, parents need to educate their children that they are from God. Sometimes when you relate with the youths, you will be amazed at their knowledge of issues on sexual matters and that is the disaster of the situation. The risk of having sex include unwanted pregnancy, sexually transmitted diseases (STD), emotional and psychological disasters.

He advised them to make their parents their best friends by discussing with them any issue bothering them.

“You are unique and special, your parents love you and would do anything for you to come out well, so you must trust them.”

Okwusa said PHD does not promote contraception as it is a means of abortion, adding, “that is why we have to communicate to them the dangers of sex, this has nothing to do with their religion, we are talking about the scientific point of view; that is why we are not promoting contraception, it will cause abortion.

In 2005, the World Health Organisation (WHO) declared hormonal contraception as carcinogenic in nature and causes cancer.”

A member of PHD Mr. Olaniyi Alaka narrated how he got addicted to pornography and mastubation through the internet while he was at the university.

He said the aim of the event is to reach out to youths and sensitise them on the physical and spiritual effects of these vices, adding that so far, he and his team have been able to reach out to about 160 schools in Lagos to impact the students positively.

“This is a means to reach out to the youths and let them know that the internet can have an adverse effect on them when the purpose is not known. It is basically the negative effect of internet. My story has saved thousands of souls. I touched over 160 secondary schools last year in Lagos. I had to resign my job to focus on the project.

“When the purpose of the internet is not known, abuse is inevitable. I got addicted while I was in school doing my assignment and fell into the ditch of immorality and ponography, so far, over 8,000 students have been impacted and I get responses from students on their experiences.”