El- Rufai Gives Sanusi Second Appointment, Names Dethroned Emir as Chancellor of Kaduna Varsity

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna state government has again appointed the deposed emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi as the Chancellor of the Kaduna State University (KASU).

Governor Nasir El-Rufai had on Tuesday announced the appointment of Sanusi as Vice Chairman of board of the Kaduna State Investment and Promotion Agency (KADIPA).

The second appointment was announced in a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna.

The statement signed by Muyiwa Adekeye, spokesman of Governor Nasir el-Rufai said Sanusi replaces the pioneer Chancellor of the university, His Highness, Malam Tagwai Sambo, the Chief of Moro’a, who was appointed in 2005.

Adekeye further said ‘’Kaduna State Government has no doubt that as Chancellor, His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi, would provide symbolic and substantive leadership in raising the profile of KASU as an emerging centre of learning on the national and global level.’’

According to the statement, the ‘’appointment of the new chancellor comes at an exciting moment for KASU which is transiting to a multicampus structure with presence across the state.’’

The statement further said that Governor El-Rufai had conveyed the profound appreciation of the government to the former chancellor, Malam Tagwai Sambo for the long years of distinguished service to KASU and the state.

‘’Malam Nasir El-Rufai welcomes with gratitude the consent of His Highness Muhammadu Sanusi to serve as Chancellor of KASU and as Vice-Chairman of the board of KADIPA.

“The Kaduna State Government is grateful that HH Muhammadu Sanusi II continues to support and assist the realisation of the governance objectives of the Kaduna State Government,’’ the statement said.