Coca-Cola Rewards Customers

Nigeria’s beverage brand, Coca-Cola, has rolled out a promotion for all football lovers and consumers alike. The Coca-Cola Super Fan Promo seeks to reward EPL fans with N400,000,000 instant cash prizes in what is possibly the biggest industry reward program for football fans in Nigeria today.

The “Under-The-Crown” promo, which kicked off March 1st, 2020, will reward 10 lucky consumers with an all-expense paid trip to watch a live EPL game and also visit iconic locations in the United Kingdom. The promo will end on 31st of May 2020.

To participate, consumers are required to simply purchase and enjoy a promotional bottle of Coke Classic or Coke Zero, look under the crown for the unique code and text same to *4255*55*UTC Code# using their mobile devices at no cost. Promotional bottles include 35cl, 50cl and 60cl Coke Classic PET bottle, 35cl and 50cl glass bottles; 60cl PET Coke Zero and 35cl Coke Zero glass bottle.

According to the Marketing Manager, Coca-Cola Nigeria, Ltd Ajiborode Abiodun, the promotion serves as a reward for the brand’s teeming consumers and lovers of the English Premier League in Nigeria. He reinforced the brand’s commitment to satisfy consumers with great tasting Coca-Cola whilst rewarding them for their loyalty. “For us, it is all about refreshing our world and making a difference in the life of our consumers,” he added.