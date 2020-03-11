Buhari Hails Nigeria’s First President of International Medical Association

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday in Abuja received and celebrated Dr. Eleanor Nwadinobi, the first Nigerian to emerge as the President of the Medical Women’s International Association in the history of the organisation’s 100 years of existence.

The president, while hosting Nwadinobi in the State House in Abuja, hailed the achievements of Nigerian women in different fields of endeavour and encouraged them to remain steadfast in their chosen vocations while serving as role models to the younger generation.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said Buhari congratulated Nigerian women on their efforts to break new grounds in the medical field, saying he was delighted to receive Nwadinobi, the first Nigerian to be elected as the president of the association in its 100 years of existence.

Buhari said: ‘‘I am also proud to see and hear about the great achievements of Dr Nwadinobi. The story of her career and what she has been able to accomplish thus far is commendable and must be celebrated.

‘‘I take this opportunity to congratulate you, Dr Nwadinobi and all your colleagues on your successes as I pray for many more years of accomplishments.’’

Adesina said Buhari also recalled the celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2020, saying the whole world reflected on the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women across the globe.

He advised Nwadinobi to be role models to women of the younger generation, noting that with the right encouragement and support, Nigerian women can compete with other women in any part of the world.

‘‘I will, therefore, ask Dr Nwadinobi and all members of the Medical Women’s International Association to continue to be role models for our younger sisters and daughters.

‘‘With the right encouragement, support and guidance, our womenfolk can equal the achievements of other women elsewhere,’’ he said.

According to the statement, Nwadinobi thanked the president for receiving her along with members of her team, saying following her election, the association has not only honoured Nigeria, “but also aligned with Your Excellency’s administration in stepping up to the Next Level.”

Nwadinobi, the statement added, said with her emergence, Nigeria now has “the strongest voice in the Medical Women’s International Association, and can also be a strategic and dependable partner in transforming women’s health indices.”

Adesina also said the medical women’s leader commended efforts being made by the federal government to protect Nigerians from the Covid-19, adding: “Our prayer is that in the same way we set a good example in the handling of Ebola, that we will also overcome and contain the Coronavirus.”

He also said the team decorated Buhari during the event as the Champion of Women in the country.