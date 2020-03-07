Nigeria Re-elected UN Peacekeeping Committee Chairman

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

Nigeria has been re-elected to chair the United Nations Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations for the 48th time.

Nigeria has chaired the special committee on peacekeeping operations from 1972 till date and was always re-elected to continue to lead the most critical committee of the United Nations.

The Charge d’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations, Amb. Samson Itegboje was elected the Chairman of the committee also known as C-34 by acclamation at the United Nations Headquarters in New York during opening of the 2020 Session.

The Special Committee on Peacekeeping Operations regarded as UN’s most strategic committee was established in 1965 by the General Assembly in order to review and provide recommendations on United Nations Peacekeeping Operations.

The committee is the only UN committee mandated to review comprehensively the whole question of United Nations Peacekeeping operations in all its aspects.

It also makes recommendations on enhancing United Nations Peacekeeping operations across the world, particularly, some of the pressing issues facing the more than 100,000 military, police and civilian personnel from 125 countries presently serving in 14 operations.

The committee consists of 147 member States involved in Peacekeeping missions and observing members such as the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol).

Nigeria is among the world’s 15th largest troops contributor to UN Peacekeeping operations and the eighth in Africa, according to a data from the UN Peacekeeping Department.

The data showed that Nigeria contributed 2,170 peacekeeping personnel in 2016, made up of 403 policemen, 46 military experts and 1, 721 troops, out of which 232 were females.