Maxivive Shirt 2020 Capsule

By Azuka Ogujiuba

Shirt 2020 celebrates the radical quirks and a rush of casualness and essence, rooted in a new dimension, immersed in the book of Maxivive.

Radical sensuality informs every piece, the confidence of pure self-expression. Rich palettes punctuate colorful depth of the multi-functional essence of the pieces in elongated silhouettes, textured fabrication with luxurious comfort and warmth. Gentle note of history embedded in the spirit of the show recall the twist and bend of the genesis and importance of shirts within the DNA of Maxivive and the human race.

CREDITS

PHOTOGRAPHY – KOSOL NWUDINJOR

MODEL- MARIO PHILLIPS (ANGELS MODELS MANAGEMENT)

CREATIVE DIRECTION AND STYLING – PAPA OYEYEMI