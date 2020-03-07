DJ Cuppy Uncovers ‘Original Copy’

“Original Copy,” DJ Cuppy’s anticipated debut EP is expected to break down all preconceived notions and prove to critics that Cuppy is passionate about her art, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

A little over a week ago, celebrity disc jockey Florence Ifeoluwa Otedola, popularly known as DJ Cuppy took to her social media page to get her fans involved in search of a title for her forthcoming debut EP. The energetic daughter of billionaire business mogul, Femi Otedola, had taken to her Twitter page to ask her fans to vote for the most suitable name for her Debut EP. Her fans then responded by going to their twitter handle to cast their votes. Following the results of the Twitter poll, DJ Cuppy revealed the title of her debut EP which is set for release this year.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram page last Sunday to divulge ‘Original Copy’ as the name of her debut EP. She explained that she chose it based on its popularity among her fans and also in keeping with her ‘oxymoron theme’.

“Final results! Over 9,000 of you voted… #OriginalCopy will be the official name of me debut EP to keep in line with my oxymoron theme,” Cuppy wrote.

She had earlier posted to her over 1.1million followers: “My debut EP #OriginalCopy is coming soon. Ps: This is not the official artwork!” she wrote on Twitter.

Before the final announcement, Cuppy had suggested some names for the upcoming EP, asking her fans to vote for their choices. The Gelato crooner created an online poll listing four options for her ‘Cupcakes’ to pick from – “Guest Host”, “The Cupcake”, “Original Copy” and “Only Choice” as intended options to name her debut EP, with “The Cupcake” coming very close to being the winner.

“My Cupcakes! The name of my debut EP is in your hands! Vote your favourite name below and I will proceed with the artwork! … choose wisely!!!”

Cuppy previously announced that she was yet to pick a title for her debut EP, even though it was more than 64 per cent complete. She, therefore, enlisted her fans and godmother, Carolyn Steyn, to help her name it. The name “Original Copy” which was eventually chosen by her fans is a strong oxymoron that portrays Cuppy herself. Cuppy has consistently pushed the envelope as a woman and a creative since she began her musical career; shattering stereotypes and raising the standard. Original Copy is expected to break down all preconceived notions and prove to critics that Cuppy is passionate about her art and raising the standard.

What are the songs expected in “Original Copy”? Cuppy has got a couple of single songs featuring guest appearances. She has Green Light featuring Tekno, Vybe featuring Ghanaian superstar Sarkodie, and Currency featuring L.A.X. she also has Werk featuring the Skuki duo, Charged Up featuring beat maker Masterkraft, Abena featuring Kwesi Arthur, Shaydee, Ceeza Milli and her much raved Gelato featuring Zanku master, Zlatan Ibile.

Her fans and follows wait to see which of the songs will make the upcoming Extended Play (EP). Prior to the Valentine season, the award-winning pretty Nigerian DJ came out in her usual fun way to say she was ready to drop her single status. She made this known via a Twitter post while responding to an earlier tweet by British singer Jhus, where she said she was willing to marry him if he will agree to a feature on her EP album. She wrote “I’ll let you wifey me if you’ll be on my debut EP. LOL #ShootYourShot2020”. Earlier Jhus had tweeted that he was looking to settle down and interested ladies should send in their CV and resumé. He wrote “I need a wifey, dm me your CV’s and your résumé”.