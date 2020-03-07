Diageo Launches Initiative to

Mark Women’s Day

In celebrating this year’s International Women’s Day, Global drinks giant, Diageo, has launched an initiative tasking its employees to make a #EachForEqual pledge.

As a result of this initiative, the 28,000 workers of the organisation are expected to state and pledge how they will help accelerate gender equality in the workplace.

Providing details of the initiative, Diageo’s Chief HR officer, Mairéad Nayager, said that it is part of the company’s commitment to champion inclusion and diversity at work.

She said, Diageo will be running series of events and panel discussions linked to the ‘each for equal’ theme, examining how employees can be allies for gender equality.

“I am proud to see Diageo employees around the world pledge to be ‘each for equal’. This pledge is about each and every one of us using our voice and influence to create change, challenge stereotypes, fight bias, and broaden perceptions.”

The firm will also be releasing a series of video interviews with female Diageo employees from around the world working in a variety of roles.

In the videos the women will share their career journeys and experiences of contributing to a culture of inclusion, offering advice on how to be an agent for change.

“By sharing your achievements, others can feel inspired – you could be an example, or you could spark an idea. I find that very powerful,” Diageo’s Scotch category director, Cristina Diezhandino, added.

Diageo has been ranked as the top company globally for gender equality by Equileap, and as the second most diverse and inclusive workplace by Refinitiv.

An encouraging 44% of Diageo’s board and around 40% of Diageo’s executive committee are women, and the business is working towards targets for its global senior leadership team to be 40% female by 2025.

So far, the firm has supported over 400,000 women through initiatives like hospitality skills training and helping female entrepreneurs.