BAFTA-winning Director Features new Jaguar F-TYPE in Six Films

By Bennett Oghifo

Jaguar has worked with multi award-winning director William Bartlett on a collection of six films starring the new F-TYPE sports car.

The new Jaguar F-TYPE will be available in sub-Sahara Africa from May 2020, and will be in the showroom of Coscharis Motors which represents Jaguar in Nigeria.

Bartlett won a BAFTA for his work on British drama series SS-GB and has created the title sequences for James Bond movies Goldeneye, Tomorrow Never Dies and Spectre.

The ‘Just Imagine’ films use innovative storytelling techniques and combine live action and computer-generated images, allowing you to imagine the thrill of driving or sitting in a new Jaguar F-TYPE, said a statement by the automaker.

The films are a result of extensive collaboration between Jaguar, agency Spark44 and London-based Framestore Pictures. Director William Bartlett places the new Jaguar F-TYPE in different scenarios to highlight its features. It races alongside galloping horses to showcase the 2.0-litre Convertible model, leaps off a ski jump to promote the power of its 5.0-litre V8 R version and shows off its handling on a Hot Wheels-inspired track. It’s also the centre of attention as a photographer snaps images, and it shrinks to the size of a stitch in the trim to show its beautiful new interior.

Andy Hunt Cooke, Jaguar Global Communications Senior Manager, said: “The new Jaguar F-TYPE was designed to inspire extraordinary journeys. By using the latest innovative film techniques we have taken the driver to a hyper-real world, so they can imagine the thrill of experiencing it and the pride they would feel as an owner of such beauty, craftsmanship and sporting dynamism.

“Our partners Spark44 and Framestore both fully embraced our philosophy of fearless creativity driving progress – the spirit that makes Jaguar unique in the automotive world.”

William Bartlett, Executive Creative Director, Framestore, said: “As an iconic British brand there are few car makers that capture the imagination in quite the same way as Jaguar.

“The combination of the technical and aesthetic challenge, mixing live action and CGI was right up my street and the sort of job that always gets me excited. And of course, since a large part of our responsibility is to make beautiful images it certainly helps when at the centre of every frame is Jaguar’s new F-TYPE.”

The new Jaguar F-TYPE in the films looks more beautiful than ever and embodies Jaguar design DNA in its purest form. The two-seat sports car offers a perfect balance of performance and driver reward with an even more muscular, assertive design and a cabin defined by rich, luxurious materials and beautiful details.

A range of powerful, responsive engines includes four, six and eight-cylinder options which are all matched to eight-speed Quickshift transmissions with full manual control using either the SportShift gear selector or the steering wheel-mounted paddles.

The new F-TYPE also offers more driver-focused technology, including a reconfigurable, high-definition, 12.3-inch TFT instrument cluster, Touch Pro infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard and software-over-the-air functionality so future software updates can be made at the customer’s convenience without having to visit a Retailer. Two superb Meridian sound systems also offer enhanced sound reproduction.