Arsenal’ll Back Saka’s International Choice, Says Arteta

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has insinuated that the club will throw their weight behind Bukayo Saka’s international choice, reiterating that maintaining his impressive form is all that matters first and foremost.

Saka, 18 has been sounded out to the NFF by soccer-loving Nigerian fans due to his obvious talents but has not been considered yet in the recently unveiled list for the Super Eagles AFCON qualifiers this month.

Primarily an out-and-out winger, he has flourished at left-back this season due to an injury-enforced move at the Gunners, scoring four goals and assisting a further ten so far.

In quotes carried by Football London, Arteta has hinted that Saka will be backed by Arsenal if he is called up by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate.

“I think he (Saka) is doing really well with us,” Arteta stated.

“International level is a different level. It is up to the England manager to discuss whether he is ready to do that and what is he going to do with his squad.

“Whatever he decides we will support the idea and the player.”

Saka is also in contention to be named in the England U21 squad who play Andorra and Turkey in the UEFA Championship qualifiers later this month.