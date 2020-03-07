Arsenal, West Ham London Derby Live on GOtv

Football fans are in for a treat this weekend as games from the English Premier League, the Spanish La Liga and the Italian Serie A will be broadcast live on GOtv.

This weekend’s broadcast begins with the Premier League encounter between Arsenal and West Ham at the Emirates Stadium today. The game kicks off at 4pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2.

A fascinating game lies in prospect in the Serie A when the defending champions, Juventus will travel to face Bologna Stadio Renato Dall’Ara on Sunday. The game will be aired live on SuperSport Select 5 at 6pm.

Also on Sunday, Real Betis will host Real Madrid at Benito Villamarín Stadium. The game kicks off at 9pm on SuperSport Select 4.

Real Betis have been struggling this season, losing two and drawing three of their last five games and placed in 14th position. Manager Joan Francesc Ferrer Sicilia will be hoping that his team can begin to win games and avoid dropping into the relegation zone.

Los Verdiblancos will, however, meet a Real Madrid side that wants to consolidate its league position as table-toppers following their win over Barcelona last week.