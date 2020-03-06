Tambuwal Urges Corps Members to be Good Ambassadors

Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal of Sokoto has charged the National Youth Service Corps members not to allow themselves to be used by anyone to settle political, religious or tribal differences.

The governor made the call Thursday at the passing out ceremony of the 2019 Batch A corps members who served in Sokoto.

He said their painstaking contributions in the socio economic development of the state, particularly in the areas of healthcare, agriculture, social service, rural infrastructure, education would be forever cherished by the government and good people of the state and the country at large.

Tambuwal further maintained that the state places high premium on youths and sports development even as he implored them to utilize the experiences and opportunities garnered during the service year to establish small scale enterprises so as to become self employed and ultimately employers of labour.

The governor also said his administration had always maintained a course of action that guarantees short and long term credit facilities to young entrepreneurs with viable ideas to translate into meaningful endeavours.

“The labour market is over saturated globally. It is because of this scourge, the NYSC management has consistently energised the skill acquisition and enterpreneurship development training to groom Nigerian youths into finished labour champions” he added.

Tambuwal also expressed his appreciation to the corps members for executing community based development projects adding that their efforts are in consonance with his administration ‘s resolve to provide basic socio economic amenities to the rural areas in order to reduce rural-urban migration.

He further explained that the NYSC health campaigns initiative for rural dwellers in the fight against HIV/AIDs, polio eradication and other social vices in the state are also praise worthy.

While congratulating them for their successful passing out, he enjoined them to continue as good representatives of Sokoto state by showcasing to their people at home the good virtues of peace, tranquility and mutual coexistence among Nigerians living in the state irrespective of tribe, ethnic or religious inclination.

Earlier in his address, the Sokoto State co-ordinator of NYSC, Mr. Philip Enatomhe Enaberue said a total of 1,760 corps members passed out. Seven out of these distinguished themselves throughout the service year in the area of their primary assignments, community development service, general conduct as well as their special contributions during the orientation exercise, noted Enaberue

He also said a total of 22 corps members who absconded from service will have to repeat the service year while one Fortune Ihechi with state registration number, SO/19A/1285 passed away in the course of this service year.

Mr Enatomhe thanked the governor for his unparalleled support to the NYSC scheme in the state over the years especially his avowed commitment towards the sustenance of payment of state allowance to the corps members.