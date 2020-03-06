Sanusi Seeks New Date to Honour Anti-corruption Invitation

The Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi II has sought for new date to honour the invitation by the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-Corruption Commission.

The agency thursday insisted that the monarch must appear before it over fresh allegation on land racketeering.

But the emirate requested for another day for the emir to honour the invitation.

Briefing reporters, the Chairman of the commission, Mr. Muhuyi Magaji Rimingado, insisted that the commission is empowered to open fresh investigation on any body found wanting while disclosing that the Emir has a case to answer.

Muhuyi, also explained that Emir Sanusi is being invited to clear himself over allegation of illegal sale of government property, adding that this allegation is not related to previous investigation.

“I wish to categorically state that, this commission is entering a new investigation brought forward by a whistleblower on December 29, 2019 and is not related to an earlier investigation which is still subject matter of civil suit.

“Preliminary findings suggest that, a company, Country Wide House Limited. served as a corporate vehicle to allegedly launder the sum of over N2billion being proceeds of several hectares of land in Darmanawa phase I and II and Bubbugaji, under the former right of occupancy, CON-RESS 2016-503 illegally sold to Messer Family Home Fund Limited allegedly at the instance of His Highness the Emir of Kano.

“Investigation further reveals that, some of the proceeds of the sales remitted to the Emirate Council’s bank account can be traced to the companies of interest to His Highness.”