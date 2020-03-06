Maritime Workers Issue 21-Day Ultimatum to Shipping Companies

The Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) has issued a 21-day ultimatum to the shipping employers and the Shipping Association of Nigeria (SAN) over the review of the subsisting industry condition of service.

The ultimatum contained in a memo signed by the General Secretary, MWUN, Felix Akingboye read in part, “Our letter with Ref. No. MWUN/SB/RICS/2019 dated 22nd May, 2019 captioned ‘Review of Industry Condition of Service namely End of Service/Redundancy/Retirement Benefits and Gratuity Scheme which was received in your office same day”(ie 22/5/2019) refers.

“In our letter under reference, proposal was made for a meeting of your association and the union to hold between 10th and 14th June, 2019, with a view to reviewing the overdue terminal benefits currently being paid to workers but up till now, you have not found it necessary to dignify us with a response.

“This is not an attitude that encourages cordial industrial relationship. It is rather an indication of the level of contempt at which you hold the union and the little regard you have for workers’ welfare.”

MWUN added, “The Terminal benefits (Industry Condition of Service) currently being paid in the shipping industry was negotiated and became effective in the year 2008, a decade ago.”

It gave the shipping association a 21-day ultimatum, effective February 26, within which it should convene a meeting with the MWUN for the purpose of reviewing the terminal benefits of workers upwards.

It equally demanded that shipping lines evacuate empty containers parked along the Apapa port access road.