Lucky Omoluwa Laid to Rest on Birthday

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The remains of the late chairman of Pinnacle Communications Limited, Sir Lucky Omoluwa will interred today at the Military Cemetary, Abuja, which incidentally is a day that falls on his birthday.

Omoluwa slumped and died on February 18 after a brief illness.

The philanthropist was aged 65. His death was amid the trial preferred against his company, himself, and Modibbo Kawu, the suspended head of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC), by the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC) in the N2.6 billion digital switchover scam.

A wake keep and service of songs was held as a mark of tribute on Thursday at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Abuja.

His death came a blow for members of IBB International Golf and Country Club that many of them could not play the monthly Kitty and February Birthday Kitty held last week.

Omoluwa, a member of board of Trustees of IBB Club, was known for his generosity. The businessman was a major sponsor of the 2016 Ghana Independence Day Matchplay, which begins today in Accra between Achimota Club 1928 of Ghana and IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja.