HiFL 2020: PACE Sports Announces Plans for New League Season

Following the success of the past seasons, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, has announced that all is now set for a more exciting 2020 Higher Institutions Football League (HiFL) season.

Speaking at the international press conference to announce the commencement of the 2020 season, Director, PACE Sports and Entertainment Marketing, Mr. Sola Fijabi said that all is now set for a more exciting 2020 HiFL season, building on the successes recorded in the first season.

“The 2020 season promises so much excitement. “We are proud of the role the league is playing in enhancing youth development in Nigeria. Already, a number of the outstanding talents from both the 2018 and 2019 seasons are on the books of professional football teams in Nigeria with more to follow.

“We thank Stanbic IBTC, Premier Cool, Bold and Panadol for their support of the initiative, while we look forward to other brands to join us in changing the game.

“Our objective as always remains to place collegiate sports in Nigeria on the same pedestal as their counterparts in other countries and build a strong ecosystem of young, home-grown football talents that may become invaluable for future national engagement” Mr. Fijabi further remarked.

In his welcome address, President of the Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA), Prof. Stephen Hamafyelto assured all stakeholders that the association is very committed to ensuring that the HiFL continues to be a success. “There is a new commitment among all parties to ensure a stellar outing in the competition. We are glad that the league has not only given a voice to the abundant football talents across the country, but also an instrument for socio-economic development,” Hamafyelto added.

It is worth noting that the UNICAL Malabites of the University of Calabar are defending champions after hoisting the trophy in 2019 following the achievements of the UAM Tillers who lifted the inaugural cup in 2018.