Gani Adams Tasks South-west Govs on Devt of Yorubaland

Segun James

The Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Gani Adams, has urged South-west state governors to ensure the rapid development of the region.

To achieve this, Adams urged the governors to build independent power supply and rail system that will link the entire South-west states.

Adams, who made the call in Epe, Lagos State, during the 2020 edition of the Olokun festival, stressed the need for an uninterrupted power supply across the region, saying the new initiative will enhance commerce, tourism as well as drive the desired development across the region.

He pointed out that issues of security, power, and transportation are most critical to the development of a nation, urging the governors to look forward to creating a conducive environment for investors in South-west zone.

According to him, “All over the world, businesses thrive where the security and safety of the citizens is guaranteed.

“Stable and uninterrupted power supply is key to the development of every nation. In South Africa for example, the transportation system is amazing because of the effective rail stations between Johannesburg and Pretoria.

“Nigeria being a great country, our leaders travel abroad and experience the development spreading across United Kingdom, America, Asia and other African countries.

“With the passage of Amotekun bill this week, I am fulfilled that part of our dreams have been realised. This is a victory for all Nigerians.

“It is our victory in the Southwest because 25 percent of residences in Lagos and other states in the region are non-indigenes.

“In the Southwest, we have all it takes to set the pace for the development of our region. That is why it is very important for everybody to brace up for the takeoff of that laudable project.”

The Yoruba leader also urged the Lagos State Government to continue the development process embarked upon by the last administration.

“We can all testify to the various infrastructural developments around the town. The highlight of this transformation was the construction of modern roads in the town, making it a city of pride for all.

“Thanks to the former Governor of Lagos State, Akinwunmi Ambode, for bringing development to the door steps of the people of the ancient town.

“We cannot rule it out that Epe had enjoyed the unprecedented transformation in Lagos during the Ambode administration.

“Ambode’s Midas’ touch and influence was visible with the present infrastructure in Epe,” he said.

In his remarks, the Oloja and paramount ruler of Epe Kingdom, Oba Kamorudeen Animashaun, said Epe traditional institution has always been supportive of any initiative that can boost Yoruba culture and tradition.

He, however, urged members of the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) to be focused in sustaining the core values of the organisation.

He stated that: “I commend the Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Iba Adams, for promoting our cultural identity and heritage. Aare has made strong impact in Yorubaland, and he will always remain a key player in the progress of our race.”

Also, a guest lecturer from the Lagos State University, Associate Professor Kolade Adams, implored the guests to emulate the unyielding spirit of the chief promoter of the Olokun Festival Foundation and the Aareonakakanfo of Yorubaland in sustaining the festival for over a decade.

“This is eco-tourism; it is usually one of the best means to improve the tourism potential of every country. So what we are doing today will definitely translates to improving the economic prosperity of Epe and its environs,” he said.