Abiola Williams, Ige Kachi Deliver Electrifying Performances at SHAPE 2020 Launch

Tinsel star Abiola Williams and seasoned vocal coach, Ige Kachi delivered electrifying performances at the launch of SHAPE 2020, a women empowerment program sponsored by Coca-Cola Foundation.

Opening the event with an afro-pop rendition of the Nigerian national anthem, Kachi who is popularly known as Ige Sings had the audience gathered at the Capstone Resource Center cheering with vigour.

The voice coach is an all-round performer and has been singing since she was seven years old. Ige is often described as the most prolific soprano voice to come out of Nigeria considering her unique ability to weave through both classical and contemporary genres of music in a dynamic manner.

Williams also rendered a powerful monologue on the plight of women in Nigeria titled ‘Goddamned Rubbish’. The monologue highlighted some of the challenges women face in attaining financial independence in Nigeria.

The Coca-Cola Foundation since its inception in 1984 has contributed more than $1 billion to help protect the environment, promote recycling, empower women and enhance communities around the world.

The grant awarded to fund the SHAPE 2020 program by The Coca-Cola Foundation will help achieve Coca-Cola’s 5by20 initiative which seeks to empower 5 million women economically across its value chain by 2020.