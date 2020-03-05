Coronavirus: NCAA Orders Airlines to Issue Health Forms to Passengers, Crew Members

By Chinedu Eze and Martins Ifijeh

The Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) has ordered all airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria to issue Health Declaration Forms to their passengers including crew members before arriving Nigerian airports.

The agency said this warning was coming on the heels of failure of some airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria to provide Health Declaration Forms (Passengers self-reporting forms).

NCAA said a letter to this effect has been issued to all airlines and other stakeholders.

In view of the above, airlines are to remind passengers to provide factual address and phone numbers to enhance contact tracing in case there is need to do so.

“The Health Declaration forms (Passenger self-reporting forms) will be collected and evaluated by the personnel of Port Health Services on the arrival of the passengers and crewmembers alike.

“Airlines are to collect the Health Declaration forms (Passenger self-reporting forms) from the Port Health Services at the various international airports of the country,” NCAA said in a statement signed by its spokesman, Sam Adurogboye.

The authority insisted that failure to comply with the directive by any airline would attract severe sanctions.