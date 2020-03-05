Group Petitions EFCC over Bayelsa APC Guber Campaign Finance

By Kingsley Nwezeh

A group, Coalition for Transparency and Democratic Leadership, Thursday called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commision (EFCC) to investigate an alleged $30 million campaign fund used by the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the last gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State.

The group, whose members demonstrated at the Jabi, Abuja headquarters of the commission, accused some prominent members of APC and some multinational companies in Bayelsa State of allegedly channeling $30 million into the party’s campaign fund during the election which it said violated the election campaign laws.

The group alleged that a serving minister, a candidate in the last election, a business man, some multinational companies and a Niger Delta development agency jointly funded the APC campaign contrary to the provisions of the law.

“It is against this background that this coalition is appealing to your dutiful and outstanding leadership to carefully look into these allegations and investigate the issues raised with a view to bringing all concerned to justice in the interest of the nation.

“These alleged act committed by those mentioned above is one that has to do with economic crime and has its huge effect on the economy of the state and the nation”, the leader of the group, Kingsley Eluma, said.

The group later submitted the petition to the commission’s petitions department.