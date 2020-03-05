FCT Police Foil Robbery Operation on Telecom Mast, Recover 16 Batteries

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The FCT Police Command yesterday intercepted a robbery operation at a telecommunication mast located in Gosa along the Airport Road.

The command also arrested a suspect and recovered 16 back-up batteries stolen by the culprit.

“The FCT Police Command on Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at 0400hrs intercepted and arrested one Balleri Gagari ‘m’ 38 in possession of 16 back up batteries vandalised from a Telecommunication mast located at Gosa, Airport road.

“The suspect was arrested by operatives from the command’s Rapid Response Squad (RRS) while responding to a distress call that some robbers invaded a facility housing a telecommunication mast that belongs to ATC Nigeria, and stole sixteen backup hybrid batteries”, the command said in a statement.

It recovered a golf car with registration number KUJ 610 XU, painted in Abuja taxi colour was recovered from the scene as exhibit, alongside the sixteen backup hybrid batteries.

It said other members of the gang fled the scene when they sighted the police patrol team while maintaining that the command was intensifying effort to arrest other suspects at large.

The command said the suspect would be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigation.