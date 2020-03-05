Body Organics Launches Face Masque

By Sunday Ehigiator

With a vision to help women embrace all-natural skincare and develop a glowing, sparkling, healthy and clean skin, Body Organics has launched ‘Skinfood Watermelon and Vitamin C Masque’, also known as Hydration Glow.

At the recently held launch in Lagos state, the founder, Body Organics, Viola Ogbunude, noted that the face masque comprises of real watermelon extracts, and vitamins A, C and B6, which are capable of transforming skin, rejuvenating and diminishing signs of aging, developing glowing skins, and helping the body relax among others.

Ogbunude said: “It is packed with nourishing vitamins, this ‘Skinfood Watermelon and Vitamin C masque’ is not to be missed. Body organics as always, leaves out all the chemicals and fluff to bring you this hydrating, brightening and balance masque.

“Watermelon is rich in vitamins A, C and B6 and this mask is chock-full of real watermelon extract. The masque’ by Body Organics; Watermelon and Vitamin C masque’ brings you these benefits. It Rejuvenates and diminishes signs of aging, fewer free radicals, or unstable atoms that damage the cells. It gives you a lifted, and brighter look as a result of the vitamin C.

“An added bonus is that watermelon is ideal for all skin types, even the most sensitive skin. Since it mostly consists of water, the fruit is a low-risk addition to your skincare routine and absolutely non-comedogenic. Whether you have oily, sensitive or acne-prone skin, watermelon can likely help.”

Speaking on the compositions of the face masque, Ogbunude said, “our mission is to help women embrace all-natural skincare, and this is where the Skinfood Watermelon and Vitamin C masque comes handy. The product is nature based and made from certified organic ingredients such as, purified water, glycerin, citrullus lanatus (Watermelon) fruit extract, certified-organic glycerin, certified-organic lavandula, angustifolia (lavendar), flower, leaf, and stem extracts, certified-organic citrus limon (lemon) peel extract, certified-organic camellia sinensis leaf extract, certified-organic pyrus malus (apple) fruit extract, certified-organic spirulina maxima extract, certified-organic humulus lupulus (hops) extract, certified-organic cucumis sativus (cucumber) fruit extract, certified-organic calendula officinalis flower extract, ascorbic acid (vitamin C), eclipta prostrata extract, melia azadirachta leaf extract, and moringa pterygosperma seed oil.”

On benefits face masques generally adds to the body and it’s usage, she said “It leaves you feeling revitalized in no time at all. For the best results, aim to use the masque two to three times per week. Masques are an effective way to cleanse the skin of dirt and toxins. By drawing out impurities and detoxing the face and neck, they can help to improve your health and appearance in real time.

“Face masques are therapeutic in nature. The Skinfood Watermelon and Vitamin C masque is infused with lavender and other relaxing, natural ingredients that will keep you healthy and serene. Face masques allow women to keep their skin clear and free from bacteria. Hence natural, topical products like the Skinfood Watermelon and Vitamin C masque stimulate blood circulation and help to expand the blood vessels. This results in softer skin with a radiant, glowing look. And all our products can easily be orders on www.bodyorganics.com”

Investment One Sensitizes Nigerians on Saving, Investment

By Bamidele Famoofo

Investment One Financial Services Limited, one of Nigeria’s leading financial services firm has called on Nigerians, especially the youths, to cultivate the habit of saving and investing, which it says, will make them achieve financial freedom and boost prosperity of the economy in the long run.

The firm, formerly GTB Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, made this known in Lagos, recently, at an event commemorating the social media week (SMW).

The firm seized the opportunity of the week to create awareness about savings and Investment among Nigerians with a talk tagged: “All You Need to Know about Investment.” Tope Omojokun, Managing Director, Investment One Funds Management Limited, who was one of the panelists at the forum, advocated the exploration of collective investment channels for youths who are still alien to the principles of investing.

“The youths and students are advised to approach investments cautiously not to burn their fingers when they are just starting up. It is better for them to embrace the mutual funds where their hard earned money can be managed by professionals, and help them grow confidence gradually in the matters of investments.”

She further advised that investors make use of the Ziing app launched by Investment One to automate savings and Investments.

Dr. Ola Brown, Founder, Flying Doctors Nigeria, who also sat on the discussion panel, cautioned young investors to be wary of investments that promise very high returns within a short period of time.

While Dr. Brown would not discourage risk- taking in investments, she cautioned that investors who have appetite for highly risky investments are at the risk of losing their entire livelihood in such ventures.

“Investors, especially the fresh ones, must shun ponzi schemes that promises unreasonable returns within a very short period, at all cost. They are advised to explore the avenue of investment clubbing, where they would learn the rudiments of investments before they begin to take the big steps towards investing bigger”, Brown said.

For Dr. Brown, the primary question which every investor must answer before venturing into any kind of investment is whether they would survive if they lost all their money in a particular investment.

Tomi Balogun, Founder, Vestract Company Limited, another panelist at the event advocated the culture of savings among Nigerians.

She alleged that the average Nigerian would spend their monies on frivolities rather than save the money for investment purposes.

“It is a known fact that Nigeria has a much lower savings culture compared to countries like China and even some others in the African continent.”

But beyond the poor savings culture of Nigerians, which to a very large extent, has hampered investment in the country, Balogun took a swipe on regulatory authorities in the financial industry, which she said, sometimes fail to discharge their major duty of protecting investors from opportunists.

On the part of government, Balogun noted that proactive policies must be introduced to stimulate robust economic activities and growth. While she joined her co-panelists in advocating the use of collective investment schemes, she also urged investors to balance their investment portfolios to mitigate against losses.

Investment One Financial Services Limited was incorporated in 2008 as GTB Asset Management, a wholly owned subsidiary of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, is licensed by the Securities & Exchange Commission. The company offers financial services which include Asset Management, Stockbroking, Trust and Pension Fund Management, Investment Banking and Capital Management. Others are Private Banking and Venture Capital Services.