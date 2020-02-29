Suzuki Holds Open Day for Bank Staff, Customers

By Bennett Oghifo

In a bid to flaunt the salient features and Japanese technology of Suzuki vehicles, CFAO Motors, has commenced Open Day events in collaboration with partner banks.

The purpose of this event is to entertain bank customers and staff in the Suzuki Akin Adesola Showroom with the opportunity for prospective customers to get a feel of the products and be enlightened on the ongoing Suzuki financing offers.

The Open Day which kicked off 2 weeks ago will subsequently hold every Thursdays for the next couple of weeks.

Most of the top Nigerian banks have already scheduled their Open days with Suzuki.

The Suzuki brand is currently making waves with the introduction of its Finance scheme which enables customers to purchase Suzuki vehicles with as little as N3.7m or N87,000 monthly. CFAO Motors also accepts any brand of vehicle for Trade-in as equity, and offers free fueling and free service for first year of purchase.

The models available in Nigeria cut across compact cars, sedans and Sport Utility Vehicles with the Alto, Dzire, Swift, Baleno, Ciaz, Ertiga, Vitara and Jimny.