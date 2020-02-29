Supreme Court: Imolites Take Case to God for Ihedioha’s Return as Governor

By Amby Uneze

Imo people in their thousands yesterday trooped out to Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, Owerri to seek for God’s intervention over the Supreme Court judgment review on the state governorship election, slated for Monday, March 2, 2020.

The prayer session which attracted stakeholders, religious leaders and civil rights groups was led by Rev. Echi Nworgu, Rev. Fr. Wence Isiguzo, and Pastor Rostand Amadi. They prayed God to intervene and ensure justice in the matter.

The worshippers maintained that only God, backed by the available facts on ground, would convince the apex court Justices to hearken to the prayers of the Imo citizens for the reversal of the judgement and return Ihedioha as Governor.

“There is hope in the review and we are calling with confidence that God is going to hear our prayers and ensure justice in the matter,” Echi said.

In a similar occasion, a group, Coalition of Civil Society for Rights and Justice (CISORJ) has urged the Supreme Court to save Nigerian democracy and judiciary by reversing its 14th January judgment on Imo governorship election.

The group through it’s Coordinator General, Anulika Umezurike in a peaceful rally cum prayer summit held at Kanu Nwankwo Sports Complex, Owerri, yesterday said the judgement since its delivery has thrown the people of the state into mourning.

She insisted that the judgement which she said, “unarguably eroded the confidence of the people in the judiciary and raised questions,” should be reversed in the interest of equity, fairness and justice.

She said, “today, the nation mourns not only because of thousands of people killed by Boko Haram attacks or banditry insurgency. We mourn for the injustice meted on millions of Imo people by the January 14, 2020 Supreme Court judgment.

“This moment in time, recognising the fact that the Supreme Court of Nigeria is manned by human beings, prone to human errors, we in this moment of grief and bitterness hereby enjoin the Supreme Court to take a courageous and bold step to correct the error of the January 14.

“This is not just about Imo State. It is about justice. It is about posterity. And it is about honour and supremacy of the Nigerian’s constitution, judiciary and democracy”, the group stated.

The judgement had ousted Emeka Ihedioha of the Peoples Democratic Party as governor of the state after seven months in office and declared Hope Uzodinma of the All Progressives Congress as the winner of the election.