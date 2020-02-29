Puma, Ify Babes Set for Ajide U20 Championship Final Cracker

Puma Football Academy and Ify Babes have qualified for the final of the ongoing Ajide U20 football championship in Lagos Puma FA defeated FC Phoenix 2-1 in the first semi-final played at the Hockey Pitch of the Surulere National Stadium while high-scoring Ify Babes beat another tournament revelation Banjoh FA 4-2 to get the second final ticket.

The second match was particularly interesting with flurry of goals coming in the second half after the first half finished 1-0 in favour Ify Babes.

Proprietor and coach of Banjoh FA, Kamilu Banjo said they have put behind them the semi-final loss and look forward to winning the third place match against FC Phoenix.

The third place and final matches take place on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at the Legacy pitch of the National Stadium.

Ex-international and former captain of defunct Abiola Babes of Abeokuta, Tajudeen Disu, has thumbed up the tournament for throwing up genuine U20 players.

“What I have seen are assemblage of genuine U20 players and I want to applaud the organizers and sponsor for doing the right think. The matches have gone without hitches and protest because everyone recognizes that these players are not overage.”

Tajudeen Ajide who watched the semi-final matches in company of other ex-internationals said he is happy to with the organisation and the quality of play. “I have seen quality players here and the good thing is that they are young too. We have penciled down their names and this is what we want so as to add my own quota to development of youth and grassroots football in the country. In-fact most of these players are in secondary schools.”

Dr Francis Akinremi, national president of Association of Proprietors of Football Academies of Nigeria (APFAN), organizers of the championship added that winner and first and second runners up, top scorer and most valuable player will be handsomely rewarded.