El Clasico, Juve vs Inter Live this Weekend on GOtv

Football fans will be treated to a bumper package this weekend as big derby games from the Serie A and La Liga, as well as games from the Premier League will be aired on GOtv this weekend.

The games, scheduled to hold from February 28 – March 1, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 to GOtv Jolli and GOtv Max subscribers, and on SuperSport Select 4 and SuperSport Select 5 exclusive to GOtv Max subscribers.

Bournemouth will continue their fight to escape relegation from the Premier League when they host Chelsea at Dean Court today. The game kicks off at 4pm and will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2.

A fascinating game lies in prospect in the Serie A when the defending champions, Juventus host Inter Milan in the Derby d’Italia at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday. The game will be aired live on SuperSport Select 2 and 5 at 8:45pm.

After eight seasons of total dominance, Juventus are finally facing stiff competition in the league and their Milan rivals are one of their challengers.

Also on Sunday, a fierce football rivalry will be rekindled in La Liga when Real Madrid host defending champions, Barcelona at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu in the El Clasico. The game kicks off at 9pm and will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 4.

Real Madrid lost the top position in the league to Barcelona after a surprise defeat to Levante last week, and their week was compounded after they lost to Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday. Los Blancos, however, will want to use the game overcome the two-point deficit established by their rivals.