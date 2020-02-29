Coronavirus: Son to Have Safety Checks

Tottenham forward Heung-Min Son is due to return from South Korea – one of the worst affected countries – in the coming days and he will go through safety protocols when he lands in the UK. Son has been having an operation on his broken arm back in his native country.

Boss Jose Mourinho said: “He [Son] is coming back to England very soon. He will have to follow some safety protocols because he is flying from Seoul. When his recovery process has started we will try all possibilities to have him back for some matches. We should be very cautious with our words, especially people like me who don’t have enough knowledge on this.”