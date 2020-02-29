Archbishop Idahosa Predicts Glorious Future for Nigeria

Undaunted by the spate of violence and state of insecurity in Nigeria, Archbishop Margret Benson Idahosa , presiding Bishop of Church of God Mission International declared that Nigeria will be filled with joy in 2025, the Archbishop who made this declaration recently during her first apostolic visit to Church of God Mission NNPC Bishoprics, in Lagos on the occasion of the dedication of Word of Faith Group of Schools said that God’s agenda for Nigeria will stand despite all odds.

Speaking further on the need for Nigeria to brace-up to the nagging challenges facing the polity, she said Nigeria has a glorious future and God will use those he has placed in authority to proffer a lasting solution “ I believe in the team that is winning, and I believe that we are winning in the name of Jesus. What is right today maybe wrong tomorrow. I believe for a government to be there, God knows about it. That doesn’t mean I belong to APC or PDP. I do not belong to any party. I believe in progress. 2025, this country will be full of joy.”

On the dedication of Word of Faith Group of schools; the school founded and established by the C.G.M NNPC bishopric., she said the dedication of the school is a priority, adding that “Education is the mind of development. Education is civilisation. Any country that looks down on education is ready to be extinct. It is not possible to really expand God’s kingdom without education.

On the proliferation of churches, and the increase in corruption, she warned Christians to beware of false prophets who lead the people astray. “First of all, I want to let you know where there is original, there are always fakes. Those that know the truth will definitely speak the truth. Those that want immediate gratifications must find another way. Religion is free. Play your own and I am allowed to play mine. But I am telling you, as for Church of God Mission, we believe in God and our motto says: To build men and women into leadership with global passion deeply rooted in Christ. And Christ is the truth. We believe in the truth.”

She noted that it is important that the congregation remains mindful of the year’s theme : ‘Focus on Christ for Productivity’ Explaing that the year’s theme also prompted her visit “This is my first apostolic visit to this particular bishopric.”

That is why I’m here, to bless them and remind them of this year’s theme, and I believe God is blessing them.”

Before leaving the bishopric, she urged the ministers and the congregation to continue in their steadfast love for the things of the kingdom of God and for the Church.

She was welcomed by Bishop Sunday Attah, Bishop of Church of God Mission International , Lagos Central the bishop of C.G.M. NNPC bishopric; Bishop Mathew Egwowa, Bishop of Lagos , and other ministers of C.G.M. NNPC and members of Lagos State bishoprics,