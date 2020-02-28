Police Avert Clash between Pro, Anti-Oshiomhole Protesters in Abuja

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The police Thursday averted what could have been a major clash between protesters opposed to the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr. Adams Oshiomhole and his supporters at the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

Yesterday’s planned protest was the third in recent times as the demand for the removal of the APC national chairman intensified.

The anti-Oshiomhole protesters arrived at the national headquarters of the ruling party at about noon while his supporters got there a few hours later.

But to prevent what could have been a free-for-all fight, the security men at the APC secretariat had sent signals to the Divisional Police Headquarters in charge of the area and security was beefed up.

While speaking with journalists, one of the leaders of the anti- Oshiomhole protesters, Mr.Umar Musa, accused the party chairman of demarketing the ruling party, adding that there is no going back in their agitation until Oshiomhole is removed.

He said: “We are here to express our feelings; to show or tell the whole world that we are not happy with what is happening in our party. The leadership of this party is getting out of hand and that is why we are here to tell our leaders that Oshiomhole must go; Oshiomhole must leave.

“When you look at the situation of our party and what has happened at the last primaries in 2019 you will agree with me that we have no leader.

“Since Oshiomhole came on board; there is no progress in the party; there is no any development; no achievement or tangible thing to show you that there is a good example of leadership in the party.

So, that is why we say Oshiomhole must go.”

But Deputy Youth Leader of APC in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr. Idris Faruk, dismissed those protesting against Oshiomhole as non-members of APC.

He said: “If the party is not happy with the national chairman of our party, some of us who are officers wouldn’t have come to the streets to react to that effect; but these persons that came to the streets today (yesterday) to protest, I don’t think they are members of our party.”