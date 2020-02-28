Osinbajo to Declare Open 12th Police Games Saturday

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, is a special guest of honour expected to declare the 12th edition of the Police Games open today in Awka, Anambra State.

Deputy Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, Frank Mba, assured stakeholders that the nation’s Number Two citizen will be in Awka for the opening ceremony of the event in which a total of 31 sports would be competed for.

Mba added that there were plans to use this event not only to prepare the police athletes for the forthcoming National Sports Festival in Benin but also to begin the process of bringing out athletes that would take over from great police ambassadors like Chioma Ajunwa, late Sunday Bada and Samuel Peter.

“We want to take our rightful place in the sports scene. Our athletes have been in camp in the past two months and so we expect the very best at the games,” Mba noted.

A total of 12 zones will be competing at the games with all zones having three states each except zones 2 and 6. Zone 2 comprises only Lagos and Ogun while Zone 6 (Calabar) comprises four states.

The Rojenny Sports Centre and the NYSC Camp are some of the venues to be used for the competition.

Only on Wednesday, Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Mr. Sunday Dare, pledged his full support to the Nigeria Police towards the realization of the objectives inherent in organizing the biennial games.

Dare gave this assurance when the Central Organizing Committee for the Games led by the Chairman, AIG Usman Baba Alkali, visited him in his office during the week.

Zone Two emerged champions at the last edition of the competition in Abuja in 2016.