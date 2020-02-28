Nigerian Footballer in Italy Infected by Coronavirus

By Martins Ifijeh

A Nigerian professional footballer in Italy, Paul Akpan Udoh, has become the first Nigerian to be infected by the Coronavirus

Udoh, who is a player in the Italian third division – Serie C – was confirmed positive by the Italian government Thursday and has been quarantined.

He is believed to be the first case of a footballer in Europe to be infected with the deadly virus.

BBC in a live update described Udoh a 22 years old Italian-Nigerian footballer, who plays for Pianese.

A statement from the Truscany Region reads, “There are two new suspected positive cases of Coronavirus in Tuscany. Both are awaiting confirmation by the Higher Institute of Health.

“One is a 22-year-old man in the Siena province, a Pianese player, who last Saturday had symptoms in a hotel in Alessandria, where he was training with the team ahead of Sunday’s game (at Juventus U-23s).

“He did not play the game as that morning, he had a high fever. The team returned to Piancastagnaio, while he went home. Wednesday morning, he was tested in his home and the results came back as positive in the evening.

“Since early this morning, he is at a hospital in Siena, in isolation. He is in good, healthy condition. Another player of the team felt the same symptoms, which the club is tracking,” the club said.