Oyo Targets Male Trophy of MASVI Invitationnal Cycling Race

Oyo State Cycling coach, Joy Omeboh, is targeting the male trophy in the MASVI invitational Cycling race billed to hold in Owan West Local Government area on Saturday.

While affirming that Oyo has quality cyclists to win the male trophy in Sobe on Saturday, Coach Omeboh said, “Ajibade Quadri won the male race in Ilorin last December. He is one of the best in the road race in the country”.

The Delta-born coach gave the names of Oyo riders for the race as Ajibode Quadri, Azzez Abbas, Johnson Timilehin and Michael Segun for the male race

while the female riders for the state at the race on Saturday include, Durogbade Adejoke and Yekeen Tawakalitu .

Their coaches to lead the team include Olalere Alao and Joy Omeboh.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Owan West Local Government Area, Hon. Frank Ilaboya, has assured cycling enthusiasts of a hitch-free race, adding that “everything needed to make the race an eventful one have been put in place'”.

The former Edo State Football Association Chairman said the state’s Deputy Governor, Hon. Philip Shaibu is expected to flag off the race by 8am on Saturday.

Lagos, Oyo, Ogun, Delta, Rivers, Cross River and Edo states are expected to participate in the race that will see the male cyclists ride 100 kilometres and the female ride 80 kilometres.