Nasarawa Gov Okays Death Penalty for Kidnappers

The Governor of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdullahi Sule, wednesday assented to the Bill, which prescribed death penalty for anyone found indulging in kidnapping in the state.

Sule signed into law the “Nasarawa State kidnapping Act Prohibition Law 2020,” and “Child-Protection Executive Order” Bill.

Signing the bill, the governor said: “I need to state that the Nasarawa State Kidnapping Act Prohibition Law was extensively deliberated and passed by the state House of Assembly.

“This law spelt out various offences relating to kidnapping and prescribed stringent punishment for perpetrators, such as life imprisonment and death penalty,” the governor said.

The governor added that the law stipulates forfeiture of any property used by kidnappers to the state while the owners of such property would be liable to 20 years jail term.

He listed the various penalties ranging from death to imprisonment for those involved in Kidnapping, conspiracy to kidnap, attempt to kidnap, fake kidnap, false representation to release a kidnapped victim, and assisting in escape of kidnappers as various penalties.

The governor had also inaugurated a committee to reform the penal code in line with the modern realities.

Earlier, Commissioner of Justice and Attorney General of Nasarawa State, Alhaji Abdulkarim Kana, expressed gratitude to the governor for signing the law and the inauguration of the committees.

The commissioner added that the action would go long way in tackling criminality in the state.

He said that the ministry would ensure that kidnappers face the full wrath of the law.

In an interview with journalists, Director General, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Mr Aliyu Abubakar, commended the state government for the bold steps to curtail kidnapping which has become a menace.

He also called on other governors to emulate the Nasarawa State Government toward ensuring that increasing insecurity in the country was tackle.