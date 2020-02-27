Fayemi, TCN Sign MoU for Construction of 132/33 Power Stations in Ekiti

By Victor Ogunje in Ado Ekiti

The Governor of Ekiti State, Dr Kayode Fayemi, and the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for the building of two power transmission substations in the state.

Fayemi said this will address the problems associated with perpetual power outage, boost local economy and attract investors.

The projects to be constructed under the deal are Ado-Ilupeju and Ado-Ijesa Isu 132/33 KV Transmission Lines and Associated 2 X 60 MVA 132/33 KV substations at Ilupeju and Ijesa Isu.

Fayemi said the signing of the pact represented a bold commitment of his administration to tackle epileptic power supply to the state, lift local businesses and attract more investors to the state.

Fayemi, who signed the MoU with the representatives of TCN in Ado Ekiti on Thursday, said the fulfillment of the pact would strengthen the network between the government, consumers and the transmission company.

The governor said a situation in which Ekiti has only one transmission station while some states have as many as eight was no longer acceptable, noting that: “Electricity contributes to per capita income hence the need for all hands to be on deck to facilitate improvement in power supply in the state.”

Fayemi stated that the agreement was in realization of his

administration’s agenda to ensure economic stability and progress across various towns and villages.

He said: “To the management of Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), the fulfillment of the agreement will further strengthen the network of the company, fulfill the aims and goals of privatization and revamp the commitment of the company to Ekiti State.

“I want to assure you that this administration is desirous of having a better Ekiti in the area of electricity supply. I want to assure you that we will continue to provide enabling environment under which TCN and other investors would thrive in the state.”

The Commissioner for Infrastructure and Public Utilities, Mr. Bamidele Faparusi, disclosed that Fayemi’s commitment to improving power supply resulted in raising a team to have an interface with the TCN management last year to fashion out steps to alleviate the problem of inadequate electricity.

Faparusi added that the state government has made land available for the locations earmarked for the transmission substations with unencumbered transmission line corridors for the implementation of the project.

The commissioner disclosed that Ekiti receives the least power allocation of 16-26.0 megawatts out of the four states covered by Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

The TCN Team Leader, Mr. Victor Adewumi, who assured the governor that the project would be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2021 disclosed that Fayemi had been making representations to TCN on the project since his tenure as Minister of Mines and Steel Development.

While noting that Ekiti had been previously underserved in terms of power supply, Adewumi said the two power transmission lines would make the state depend less on power service from the Osogbo transmission line which runs through Akure.

“We are here to kick-start the project and a major problem for projects of this nature is the right of way. The law of Nigeria vests the ownership of the land on the shoulders of the governor and that is why we are here. If that one is sorted, the project will be completed before the end of second quarter next year,” Adewumi added.