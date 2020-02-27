Bishop Sam Zuga Officially Launches Establishment of 1,000 Businesses for Women and Youths

Determined to fulfill his promise of raising over 100 millionaires through his Samzuga vision 0202-2020, Bishop Sam Zuga of house of joy ministry, founder of Samzuga international/empire has kicked off part of his listed projects.

Samzuga’s vision 0202-2020 which captures some of the solution towards building a better Nigeria, has launched the establishment of 1,000 businesses for women and youths through a soft loan grant to Nigerians.

The Bishop who is bothered over Nigeria’s poor economic situation and the suffering masses has continued to identify the problems of Nigeria and re-emphasizing on the need to build a better Nigeria is now leading the way towards achieving it.

Speaking at the official launch of the establishment of 1,000 businesses for women and youths, which took place at the Nurses House Yola, Adamawa state, the Bishop clearly stated how the soft loan will be granted. Especially for those who have businesses and don’t have money to run it, as they would also be supervised by professionals on how to go about any kind business.