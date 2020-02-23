Survival of the Fittest: Segun Abraham Battles Rotimi Akeredolu for APC Governorship Ticket

Ondo state in Western Nigeria is home to folks who are distinguished on account of their warmth. Thinking about it, it is most curious that the State – which is referred to as the Sunshine State – is peopled by men and women of simple ambition, affable outlooks and cordial relations with folks home and abroad. Thanks to politics, this character of the people is being concealed behind political debates and trailblazers grasping at power.

Governor Oluwarotimi Odunayo Akeredolu, the sitting Governor of Ondo State perhaps knows the truth of this better than anyone else. His job is turning out to be the most sought-after within the State and it appears as if he can do absolutely nothing about it.

To start with, there are such prominent folks as Sola Ebiseni, Barrister Bode Ayorinde and Eyitayo Jegede coming in from the chambers of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). While all that is coming from the opposition, Akeredolu cannot be all that frightened – enemy fire is after all enemy fire. But what about the worms within the vegetable? What about friendly fire that is not at all friendly?

Olusegun Abraham is one of the strongest contestants for the All Progressives Congress (APC) party governorship ticket in Ondo State. This way, he acts in double capacity as Akeredolu’s opponent. A successful businessman and accomplished politician, Mr. Abraham is one of those who has been evaluated as standing a chance to depose Akeredolu. But, there is a history between the two men.

In the primary APC elections for the gubernatorial candidate in 2016, Segun Abraham was the runner-up with a little over 50 votes behind Rotimi Akeredolu – who went on to win the general governorship seat. There was the usual petitioning to overrule Akeredolu’s victory at the primaries, naturally, but it didn’t take. So, having lost – not once, but twice – to Akeredolu, there is no way Segun Abraham is going to give in.

While political analysts are plotting graphs on whether Governor Rotimi Akeredolu would keep his seat, fine folks such as Segun Abraham are working towards ensuring he does not even get the party ticket.

In other news, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has been reported as plotting graphs of his own, covering all bases and keeping all the doors locked and the windows open, just in case…He that is wise is welcome to interpret as he sees fit.