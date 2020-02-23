Military Offensive Responsible for Increase in Bandits’ Attack in Niger, Says Bello

laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, has said the military offensive in the North-east geo-political zone of the country is responsible for the increase in bandits’ attacks in the state.

Bello made the disclosure in Minna weekend at a special prayer organised by the government to seek divine intervention in stopping bandits’ attacks in parts of the state.

The governor claimed that fleeing members of Boko Haram were finding their ways into the state resulting in attacks mounted on innocent villagers.

Bello said the attacks by the bandits in several communities have led to over 10,000 people being displaced and are now being accommodated in several camps across the state. .

He admitted that the state is currently under siege but assured the people that the war against the bandits will soon be won so that the displaced people will return to their ancestral homes.

The governor said government had to resort to prayers because it believed that only God can bring respite to the state, adding that prayer was organized simultaneously across the eight emirate councils in the state.

“I enjoin Christians and Muslims in the state to pray and ask God for intervention on the security challenges that have bedevilled the state. Right now, over 10,000 persons have been displaced and several others killed. We have no choice than to go back to God in prayers.

“They (bandits) have rendered over 10,000 people homeless and are now in Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps. Today we call for special prayers against these bandits and to seek Allah’s guidance and protection from these people. Also, we hope that God will penetrate their hearts to stop these activities before it’s too lat,” he said.