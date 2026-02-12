NAPTIP Uncovers Cybercrime-Trafficking Ring in Southeast Asia, Rescues 23 Nigerian Youths

Michael Olugbode in Abuja





The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) has exposed an emerging human trafficking route funneling Nigerian youths to Southeast Asia for forced involvement in cybercrime, rescuing and repatriating 23 victims from Thailand.

The victims, mostly young and tech-savvy Nigerians, were allegedly deceived with promises of scholarships and high-paying jobs abroad before being trafficked to countries including Myanmar, Thailand, Laos and Cambodia. Instead of legitimate employment, they were reportedly compelled to participate in sophisticated online fraud schemes targeting victims across several continents.

Director General of NAPTIP, Binta Adamu Bello, described the development as a troubling shift in trafficking patterns, warning that criminal networks are now deliberately targeting educated and skilled youths.

According to Bello: “This is a disturbing evolution in the trafficking landscape. The perpetrators are no longer focusing only on vulnerable, unskilled individuals. They now recruit intelligent young people with computer and IT skills, especially those with clean health backgrounds, under the guise of scholarships and professional opportunities.”

According to the agency, upon arrival in their destination countries, the victims were trained in cyber-enabled crimes such as romance scams, cryptocurrency fraud and fake investment schemes.

Some were enrolled in language programmes, particularly in Chinese, and later deployed as translators or customer service agents to engage and deceive foreign targets.

The rescued youths reportedly revealed that they were housed in tightly controlled facilities and monitored by armed guards. They were assigned daily fraud targets and subjected to threats, intimidation and physical abuse if they failed to comply.

In some instances, victims alleged that those who resisted were tortured, while others claimed there were threats of organ harvesting, particularly against younger recruits perceived to be in good health.

NAPTIP said the rescue operation was carried out in collaboration with civil society organisation Eden (Myanmar), with significant support from the British Government and the Nigerian Embassy in Bangkok, which facilitated emergency travel documentation for the victims.

The agency noted the latest operation aligns with its renewed crackdown on organised trafficking networks. Bello reiterated NAPTIP’s commitment to dismantling the syndicates behind the scheme and bringing the perpetrators to justice.

“We are strengthening our international partnerships and intelligence-sharing mechanisms to ensure these criminal networks are identified, disrupted and prosecuted,” she said.

Authorities said the 23 rescued Nigerians have arrived safely in the country and are currently undergoing profiling, counselling and rehabilitation as investigations continue.

The agency also urged parents, guardians and young professionals to be wary of overseas job offers that appear too good to be true, particularly those requiring travel to unfamiliar destinations without verifiable documentation.

The revelation underscores growing concerns about the convergence of human trafficking and transnational cybercrime, as criminal groups increasingly exploit digital skills to expand their illicit operations across borders.