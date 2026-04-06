Tinubu Remains the Candidate to Beat in 2027, Says Ajose

Segun James

A governorship hopeful in Lagos state on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Samuel Mawuyon Ajose, has said that President Bola Tinubu’s position in the forthcoming 2027 general election is unassailable.

He assured the people that Lagos is going to give the president a bloc votes in the election as the most populous state in the federation, there’s no cause for alarm on the presidential election.

He said the highest number of votes would come from members of the Celestial Church of Christ Worldwide (CCCW) in Lagos State.

Dr. Ajose gave this assurance during the Special Easter Service organised by the CCCW held at the Headquarters in Makoko area of the state.

He expressed delight with the massive turn out of the faithful at the special service adding what the church can offer the ruling party in terms of votes at the poll cannot be ignored.

Dr. Ajose while answering questions from newsmen shortly after the service disclosed that the Church offered prayers for President Tinubu, economic posterity and continued peaceful coexistence in the country.

He pointed out that the distribution of food items to the congregation was in the spirit of the season which is love to mankind adding similar exercise had been done with the Muslims and traditionalists.

The governorship aspirant, who described the CCCW Headquarters, Makoko as his birth place, stressed that this is to cushion the sufferings of many Nigerians, promising to run all inclusive government if given the opportunity to serve.

The Special Easter Service was conducted by His Eminence Rev. Emmanuel Mobiyina Friday Oshoffa, Pastor & Spiritual Head CCCW.

Dr. Ajose was accompanied on the visit by some members of the SMA Advisory/Strategic Council including Chief Rasheed Shobaloju, Hon. Rafeequat Arinola Onabamiro and Hon Apesin Bola Gbabinjo.