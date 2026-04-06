Sponsors Back DOAM Foundation’s 15th Charity Golf Tourney As 80 Players Qualify for Final

Funmi Ogundare

Corporate organisations and philanthropic individuals have thrown their weight behind the 15th Charity Golf Tournament organised by DOAM Foundation, scheduled to hold on April 18 at the Golf Section of Ikoyi Club 1938, as preparations gather momentum.

The Foundation’s Media Liaison Officer, Bukunmi Osunsina, in a statement, confirmed sponsorship commitments from leading corporate bodies, including AccessARM Pension Managers, ARM Holdings, Cowry Asset Management, Channels Television, Custodian and Allied Insurance, Flour Mills of Nigeria, Four Points by Sheraton, Globus Bank, Indian Golf Foundation, Lekki Free Zone Development Company, Radial Circle Group, Seven Up Bottling Company, Ultima Studios and Zenith Bank.

She noted that additional organisations are expected to confirm their sponsorship and participation in the coming days.

Osunsina further disclosed that no fewer than 80 players have qualified for the final round following the qualifiers held on April 3 and 4, 2026.

The qualified golfers, she said, will be joined by invited guest players during the tournament.

According to her, “The backing of corporate sponsors and individuals will enable the foundation to sustain and expand its interventions in education and healthcare for underprivileged children and youths, in addition to the over 95,000 lives impacted since inception.”

She added that the tournament will climax with a cocktail event in the evening, featuring prize presentations to winners and providing an opportunity for partners and donors to interact.