Wife Sentenced to Death for Killing Husband in Kano

By Ibrahim Shuaibu

A Kano State High Court, yesterday, sentenced one Rashida Saidu to death by hanging for killing her husband, Adamu Ali.

The convict was charged to court following her alleged complicity in the death of her husband, who was until his death, a staff of the Federal College of Education, FCE, Kano.

The Prosecution Counsel, Mariam Jilbrin had told the court that Mrs. Saidu engaged her husband in a fight at their residence in Dorayi Quarters about a year ago.

He added that during the fight, she allegedly pushed the deceased down from a one story building, which eventually led to his death.

During the trial, the prosecution produced four witnesses to the court to prove their charges against the suspect.

However, the suspect, through her lawyer, Illiya Dauda, denied the charges and proceeded to produce her own two witnesses to counter the allegation of culpability in the death of her husband.

In his judgement however, Justice Ahmad Badamasi held that the prosecution had proven their case beyond reasonable doubt, and that suspect was pivotal to the death of her 56 year old husband.

The Judge, therefore, sentenced her to death by hanging.

Reacting to the judgement, the family of the late Ali, described the death sentence passed on the ex- wife of their brother as just and fair, saying it has served the course of justice.

A relative of the deceased, Ali Usman said that with the judgement of the court, the right of the deceased has been upheld, adding that justice has come the way of the deceased barely a year after his death.