PGA Nigeria Charges Prospective Pros to Develop Themselves

The need for golfers to develop themselves beyond playing on the course during tournaments and leisure has been stressed.

The Director of Professional Golfers Association (PGA) of Nigeria, Samson Lawal, made the call during the opening ceremony of the 2020 qualifying school final event at the Port Harcourt Golf Club, Rivers State.

“You must develop yourself beyond this level. Always seek knowledge; adopt new and better ways of doing things; go digital and beyond and the sky will be your limit. The trend in golf professionalism in modern times is digitalisation in teaching/coaching; playing; merchandising and so on,” the director said.

In the same vein, the director urged the candidates to justify the investments in their sponsors through their performance as he added, “18+ ties,” which is a big plus for the candidates in qualifying practical exams for the revered professional status.

Dr. Tony Phimoore, sponsor of the tournament and Chairman of Degema Local Government Area of Rivers State, also urged the candidates to give their all in the game as there is much to benefit from it; he said he was happy being the sponsor of the event given the gains he has made from golf.

“I appreciate you all trainees for wanting to take up professional golfing; but in examinations as golf that has practical and classroom work there is always tension, but what matters is your ability to manage the tension. l am happy to sponsor this edition, because whatever I am made of today started from my becoming a golf professional which dates back in the 1980s,” he noted.

Joseph Taouk, Captain Port Harcourt Golf Club on his part was elated that the club would be hosting the PGA of Nigeria Qualifying School final for the first time.

About 90 candidates are taking part in this year’s edition, which is the 12th.