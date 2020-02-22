NOC Charges States, Fitness Clubs on Skills Update

The Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC in collaboration with Sports For All Commission, have commanded the states and fitness clubs that participated in the two -day programme to update their skills.

Banji Oladapo, NOC Secretary General made this statement yesterday at the closing ceremony of the Olympic Solidarity/NOC Sports For All Aerobics fitness, which took place at the Duban International Hotel, Ogba.

Oladapo, said the course which was the first of its kind in Nigeria was a follow up to the Sports For All Forum for Directors of Sports Council and other fitness clubs.

He pointed out that one of the objectives of the forum was to enable the participants to maintain strong affiliation with their various States Council’s and fitness clubs in order to promote fitness activities at their respective states.

While explaining that the seminar was a refresher course which would enable the participants to understand the value of aerobics and also be in tune with the latest techniques of the world of fitness.

However, the aerobics and fitness instructors have charged the Sports For All Commission to take campaign of healthy living through sports and physical exercise across the country.