Kaodili Cares Foundation Set to Hold Spelling Competition

The Kaodili Cares Foundation, a non-governmental organisation (NGO), has opened registration for this year’s edition of the Garden-City Spelling Bee competition for primary schools.

The Port Harcourt edition of the competition, now in it’s 7th year, is billed to hold between March 10 and 12 for the preliminary while the final comes up on March13.

According to a statement by the Chief Executive Officer of the foundation, Mrs. Ifeoma Egbuonu, the idea behind this event is to contribute her quota to the educational development of Nigeria as well as give the participating pupils the opportunity to develop their self-confidence and inculcate the public speaking skill at the primary school level.

Egbuonu said this event done in collaboration with Garden-City Amusement park had hosted over 400 pupils in the past and now open for sponsorship by corporate organisations and philanthropist because the foundation cannot do it all alone having sown seed for seven years running.

“I believe that we are all stakeholders in developing our nation’s educational sector and as such giving academic scholarship as well as other forms of support to the underprivileged through our foundation’s annual event will be highly encouraging.”

According to the host, registration is opened to schools and individual pupils interested in participating and that cash prizes, trophies as well as medals would be carted away by winners.

She said the foundation will bring the same Garden-City Spelling competition to Lagos and Abuja subsequently sometime in the year.