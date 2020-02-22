Iwo Monarch Suspended for Six Months

By Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State Traditional Council has suspended the Oluwo of Iwo, Abdulrosheed Akanbi for six months for alleged disrespect of other traditional rulers in Yorubaland.

The Orangun of Ila, Wahab Adedotun, stated this at a press conference yesterday, after a meeting of the Traditional Rulers, insisting that the suspension was not on account of an alleged assault of a traditional ruler, theAgbowu of Ogbaagbaa, Dhikurulahi Akinropo, during a peace meeting called by an Assistant Inspector General of Police about a week ago.

Specifically, Adedotun alleged that Akanbi had shown disrespect to the Ooni of Ife, HRM Adeyeye Ogunwusi, and to the Alaafin of Oyo, HRH Lamidi Adeyemi.

However, the suspended Oluwo, at a press conference days after the incident at the peace meeting, denied the allegation of rudeness to other traditional rulers, and alluded to an alleged political gang up against him He said his encounter with the Agbowu of Ogbaagbaa was “mere altercation and not physical combat.”

Akanbi, who described himself as peace-loving, added, “I did not punch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, although there was altercation that almost resulted to exchange of blows, but that didn’t happen at all.

“I brought him and other Obas to the police to talk to them on the need to stop selling land that did not belong to them. “I am fighting corruption in a traditional way. They are selling a hectare of land at the rate of N60,000, which I’m kicking against.

“I did not touch Agbowu of Ogbaagba, although he was aggressive and we almost had altercation but I did not punch him.”