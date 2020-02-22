Gunmen Kill Two, Abduct 13 Years Old Girl in Kaduna

By John Shiklam

Two people were killed, while a 13 year-old girl was abducted, by gunmen who invaded Angwan Alkali, Mararaban Rido area, a suburb of Kaduna metropolis.

The hoodlums were said to have invaded the community at about 1:00 a.m. on Thursday and headed for the residence of a staff of the correctional facility.

It was gathered that while they were breaking the door to the staff’s house, a neigbour raised the alarm but no one could dare the bandits who operated freely.

The hoodlums were said to have broken into the officer’s home and killed him before proceeding to the residence of the neighbour who was raising the alarm.

They were said to have broken into the neighbour’s house, killed him and abducted his 13 year-old daughter.

However, one of the bandits was said to have been killed as they were leaving the community. A community leader in Mararaban Rido, who pleaded anonymity, said the gunmen were many and were armed with guns.

He said: “The gunmen who I believe were kidnappers, came at about 1:00 a.m. (on Thursday) and they went to the residentce of a prison warder, I think they wanted to kidnap him.

“As they were breaking his house to gain entrance, his neigbour raised the alarm. His neighbour was shouting thieves, thieves, but no one could respond because the bandits were many and they carried guns.

“There is no way anyone could dare them, because the people had no weapon to confront them. “After killing the prison warder, they broke into the house of his neighbour who raised the alarm and killed him before abducting his 13 year-old daughter.

“But one of the criminals was killed as they were escaping from the community. The police came to pick his corpse this morning.”

Muhammad Jalige, spokesman of the Kaduna State Police Command, did not respond to telephone calls and a text message sent to him, when contacted.